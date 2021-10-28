Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

