Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,405.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $86,405.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00595160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

