DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives $18.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.50.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

