DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.07

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 88645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

