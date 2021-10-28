Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 3,759,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
