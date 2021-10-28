Digital Ally Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,228 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 715% compared to the average volume of 1,009 call options.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 47.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 594,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 180.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 469,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 75.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 157,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

