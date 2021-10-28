Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $831,797.24 and approximately $44.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00432113 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,277.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

