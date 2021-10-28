Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

