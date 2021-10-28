Digitalcoin Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $373,498.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,510.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.18 or 0.06797472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.80 or 0.00305319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.35 or 0.00925612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00429644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00265236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00229396 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,921,768 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

