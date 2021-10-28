Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCOM opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 21,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

