Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. Diodes has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $16,465,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.