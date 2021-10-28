Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 59,958 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,958 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $54,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

