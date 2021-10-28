Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Purchases 1,722 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.56% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $28,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.