Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 1,200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,707,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

