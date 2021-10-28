Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as high as C$8.15. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 199,916 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$710.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.