Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,557. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

