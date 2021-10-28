Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2,924.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

