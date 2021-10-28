DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Hits $3.04 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00099621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

