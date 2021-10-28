Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of DGICA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 57,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $445.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber acquired 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

