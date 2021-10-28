Donut (DONUT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,439.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $11,439.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00069480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00095085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.32 or 1.00266638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.27 or 0.06951842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

