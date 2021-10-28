DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DraftKings by 83.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 695,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,110,961 shares of company stock valued at $230,787,612. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.