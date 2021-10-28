Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $26,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

XMTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

