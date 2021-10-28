Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Makes New $63.53 Million Investment in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,525,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 5.91% of ironSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $195,000.

IS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NYSE:IS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 10,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

