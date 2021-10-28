Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes $374.89 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,518,732 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,887,000. UiPath accounts for 4.8% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at $39,561,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,447. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

