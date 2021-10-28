DSLA Protocol Market Cap Achieves $45.94 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.94 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00209532 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00098662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,461,172,878 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.