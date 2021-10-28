DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSDVY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.09.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

