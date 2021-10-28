DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00045674 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00021726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005662 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.