Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.27% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $485,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 319,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,363 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,918 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

