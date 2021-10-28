Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Cap of $59.03 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $59.03 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00208905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00098667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

