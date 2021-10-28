DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Barclays

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.