Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 269.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

