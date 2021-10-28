E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.42 ($12.26) and traded as high as €10.93 ($12.86). E.On shares last traded at €10.79 ($12.69), with a volume of 3,795,479 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOAN shares. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.73 ($13.80).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

