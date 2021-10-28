Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 4.8%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.92. 3,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 187,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.84 million, a PE ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,661,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

