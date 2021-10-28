East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.18 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.