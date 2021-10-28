EasyFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $885,442.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00008050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $12.44 million and $885,442.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00099562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

