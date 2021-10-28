Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,156 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Eaton worth $292,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $160.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

