Eaton Co. plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of ETN opened at $160.12 on Thursday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

