eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $79.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

EBAY stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 630,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

