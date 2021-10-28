eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $91.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

