eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.eBay also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.010 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

