Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Update

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $3.0511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.74%. This is a boost from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $3.01.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

