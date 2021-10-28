Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $203.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $212.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

