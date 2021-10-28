Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $244.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

