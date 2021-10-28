Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $61,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.50. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

