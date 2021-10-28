Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,122,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $204.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $205.61. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

