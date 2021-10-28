Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

