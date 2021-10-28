Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $453.48 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $460.44. The stock has a market cap of $427.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

