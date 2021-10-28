Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $569,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

TTD opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

