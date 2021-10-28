Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETEK stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Eco-Tek Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Eco-Tek Group alerts:

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Tek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Tek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.