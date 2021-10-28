Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading 28% Lower This Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $92,219.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00208735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

